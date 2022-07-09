Advertisement

Ari Randall named Duluth Northern Stars head coach

By Kevin Moore
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - For the first time in seven years, the Duluth Northern Stars have a new head coach, Ali Randall.

Randall a Minnesota native growing up in Mankato moved to Duluth about five years ago leading the Duluth Ice Breakers U-12 team

With some familiarity with players on the Northern Stars, Randall says she’s excited to take the jump coaching in the high school ranks.

“So I always hoped to end up with the high school level by doing a lot of professional development whether it be at work for Minnesota hockey or USA camps, trying to really get my skill set ready for an opportunity like this,” Randall said.

There’s so much more to it when you get to the high school level and at this point, they’ve invested so much right, like when you’re ten years old you’re not investing as much, you know mom and dad are bringing you to the rink, now it’s I’m sacrificing time with my friends. That’s what I love about this age group, I remember sacrificing time with friends and family to put work into a sport I loved,” she added.

