Huskies fall on Star Wars night

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Duluth Huskies kicked off the second half of their season with Star Wars night hosting the Bismarck Larks, but fell by a final of 8-4.

The dark side used a big 3rd inning to take the lead and hold on to pick up the victory. The force has already been strong with the Huskies so far this season though after clinching a playoff spot on July 4th to end the first half of the season.

