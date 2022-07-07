Advertisement

Glensheen’s ‘Concerts on the Pier’ series begins with music and more

Organizers said the event is a great way to celebrate the community.
By Larissa Milles
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Wednesday night was the kickoff to Glensheen’s summer Concerts on the Pier.

The weekly event features different local musicians. Wednesday night’s performer was country musician Rafe Carlson.

Local food trucks provided food and drinks on the mansion grounds. There were also campfires and yard games.

Some attendees paddled and boated to watch from Lake Superior.

“We’re really excited to be continuing the tradition of Chester and Clara Congdon, of celebrating our local Minnesota and Duluth makers and artists, and it’s awesome to have community down here for these events,” said Glensheen Marketing Manager Mike Mayou.

Everyone is encouraged to bike, boat, walk or kayak to the concerts this summer, as parking is limited.

For a full list of performers, click here.

