Registration deadline approaching for Duluth’s National Night Out

National Night Out flyer
National Night Out flyer(WLUC)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DULUTH, MN-- With only a month to go, Duluth Police hope you’ll register your neighborhood block party as soon as possible.

The goal is to bring people together and create connections with police.

2022′s National Night Out is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2 from 5 - 9 p.m.

If you’d like to participate and host a neighborhood block party, fill out the registration form.

The deadline is Tuesday, July 12.

