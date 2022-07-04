Advertisement

From the SEC to the NWL: Vanderbilt freshman share journey with Duluth Huskies

By Alexis Bass
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. -- Every summer the Northwoods League gives opportunities to college baseball players across the country to refine their craft outside of their universities.

This year the Duluth Huskies acquired two freshmen from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. JD Rogers, is a red shirt freshman and outfielder and Jonathan Vastine, a freshman infielder.

Rogers and Vastine have both made a strong impact for the navy and white in the first half of the Huskies’ season. They sat down with KBJR6′s/CBS3′s Alexis Bass to share how they are translating the culture from their collegiate team to their Northland summer ball team.

The Duluth Huskies are currently sitting at the top of the Great Plains East Conference, at 18-14 halfway through the ‘22 season.

Their next home game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 6th at Wade Stadium. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm against the Bismarck Larks.

