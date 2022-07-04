Cloquet police arrest juvenile after shots fired

Advertisement

By Larissa Milles
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLOQUET, MN. (KBJR) -- On Sunday, Cloquet police arrested a juvenile male suspect after a Saturday night shooting.

At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a Cloquet Police Officer was flagged down by occupants of a vehicle near Cloquet Avenue and 15th Street.

They told the officer someone had shot at them. The officer observed damage on the car was consistent with gunfire.

Police determined the suspect had fired more than ten rounds from a handgun.

That juvenile suspect was arrested Sunday and is being held at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center. Police have requested 2nd-degree Attempted Homicide charges.

The names and ages of the juveniles involved have not been released.

It’s unclear if the parties involved knew each other or what led up to the shots being fired.

This is an ongoing investigation.

