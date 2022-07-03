One person dead after Duluth shooting

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --A person is dead after a shooting in Duluth Saturday night.

Shortly before 9:30 Saturday night, Duluth Police responded to a report of a shooting near N 16th Ave E and E 1st Street.

When they arrived, officers found a person who was shot.

The person was taken to the hospital where they later died from injuries related to the shooting.

The person’s name and age have not been released.

DPD said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

