Holiday weekend party begins at Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Thousands are expected to pack Bayfront Festival Park this weekend with four days of events.

From Country Jam to Hairball to Fourth Fest, it’s going to be a wild holiday weekend at the park.

One man, Sean MacNorton, came all the way from Indiana for this weekend’s festivities.

He says there’s a lot he’s looking forward to.

“The costumes, the music, the bands,” Macnorton said. “Everything.”

He’s not the only one.

8,000 are expected to come down for Hairball and 10,000 for Fourth Fest.

“So it’s a big weekend,” said DECC Communications Director Lucie Amundsen.

With all the people flocking downtown, driving and parking could be a nightmare.

Amundsen has some tips for those trying to beat the rush.

“Come early,” she said. “Big margins of time is a great way to reduce stress. You can park in the Bayfront lot or the Duluth Entertainment lot for $10 all day. So, come make a day out of it.”

She said there’s often spots at the top of the DECC’s parking ramp and recommends backing into those parking spaces so you can get out easier.

Ultimately, Amundsen said it’s worth the headache to drive downtown for one thing in particular:

“Arguably the best fireworks in the midwest,” she said.

MacNorton agrees.

“We love the fireworks up here,” he said. “They’re some of the best I’ve ever seen.”

When leaving Canal Park, Amundsen said if you aren’t going on I-35, the higher up on Lake Avenue you drive before turning left or right onto a street, the better luck you’ll have getting out quickly.

