Advertisement

Holiday weekend party begins at Bayfront Festival Park

By Nora McKeown
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Thousands are expected to pack Bayfront Festival Park this weekend with four days of events.

From Country Jam to Hairball to Fourth Fest, it’s going to be a wild holiday weekend at the park.

One man, Sean MacNorton, came all the way from Indiana for this weekend’s festivities.

He says there’s a lot he’s looking forward to.

“The costumes, the music, the bands,” Macnorton said. “Everything.”

He’s not the only one.

8,000 are expected to come down for Hairball and 10,000 for Fourth Fest.

“So it’s a big weekend,” said DECC Communications Director Lucie Amundsen.

With all the people flocking downtown, driving and parking could be a nightmare.

Amundsen has some tips for those trying to beat the rush.

“Come early,” she said. “Big margins of time is a great way to reduce stress. You can park in the Bayfront lot or the Duluth Entertainment lot for $10 all day. So, come make a day out of it.”

She said there’s often spots at the top of the DECC’s parking ramp and recommends backing into those parking spaces so you can get out easier.

Ultimately, Amundsen said it’s worth the headache to drive downtown for one thing in particular:

“Arguably the best fireworks in the midwest,” she said.

MacNorton agrees.

“We love the fireworks up here,” he said. “They’re some of the best I’ve ever seen.”

When leaving Canal Park, Amundsen said if you aren’t going on I-35, the higher up on Lake Avenue you drive before turning left or right onto a street, the better luck you’ll have getting out quickly.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Thursday night in Rice Lake.
Two dead in motorcycle crash in Rice Lake
Hibbing man charged with murder after girlfriend's death
Hibbing man charged with murder after girlfriend’s death
Evacuations underway on University Ave after reports of a “gas main explosion” near the U of M.
Explosion reported near U of M campus, nearby buildings being evacuated
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Island Lake Inn
Island Lake Inn reopens days after car crashes into building

Latest News

Thousands are expected to pack Bayfront Park this weekend with four days of back-to-back events...
busy at bayfront
Monkeypox Gfx
First monkeypox case in Wisconsin resident confirmed
After spending three decades with the Duluth Police Department, Chief Mike Tusken is retiring.
Duluth begins search for next police chief, offers chance for public feedback
KBJR 6 Blood Drive
RESULTS: KBJR 6, Memorial Blood Centers host 2 day blood drive