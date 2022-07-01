Day of Caring: Helping young moms grow a sustainable future

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - On The United Way’s annual Day of Caring, a group with green thumbs got to work in Spirit Valley.

“It’s been a really good day we have gotten a lot of work done today,” said Kathy Johnson, an Intern Master Gardener for St. Louis County.

A labor of love in Duluth, helping the Young Mother’s program regrow its community garden.

Natasha Lancour the Program Director of the Young Moms Program said, “I feel like young moms can be forgotten sometimes and they need a lot of support from the community.”

The young mother’s program is open to women 16 - 21 years old who have one child or are expecting.

The program educates young moms and helps them with everyday life, and gardening.

Kathy Johnson is volunteering her time to help the young moms and families through planting.

The revitalization of this old garden could teach valuable lessons to the women and kids who eventually use it.

“We can all collectively come out and maintain, grow, and harvest, and continue to build community here, build memories here, build a life on its own, and creates its own culture here in the garden,” said Natasha Lancour.

They have planted seeds to grow salad ingredients and other healthy foods.

Hard work today that could lead to a self-sustaining tomorrow.

