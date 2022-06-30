Advertisement

Huskies drop game one to Honkers 6-2

By Kevin Moore
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - It was a chilly evening in Duluth as the Huskies hosted the Honkers and the cold temps made their way to the Huskies bats as Duluth can only get across two runs in a 5-2 loss against Rochester.

Huskies are back at it again tomorrow looking for the split, first pitch is at 6:34 p.m.

