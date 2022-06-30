Huskies drop game one to Honkers 6-2
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - It was a chilly evening in Duluth as the Huskies hosted the Honkers and the cold temps made their way to the Huskies bats as Duluth can only get across two runs in a 5-2 loss against Rochester.
Game time temp is 48 degrees but at least we got a rainbow @DuluthHuskies pic.twitter.com/TRATiklzBX— Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) June 30, 2022
Huskies are back at it again tomorrow looking for the split, first pitch is at 6:34 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.