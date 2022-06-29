Sheriff: Driver fell asleep at wheel just before crashing through Island Lake Inn

DULUTH, MN -- Authorities say a man fell asleep at the wheel just before crashing into the Island Lake Inn Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the 36-year-old from Tower was heading to work in Duluth around 6:50 a.m. when he crashed through the building on Rice Lake Road and into the bar area.

He had minor injuries, but did not need any medical treatment.

Authorities say there were no signs of impairment and the driver was wearing his seatbelt.

The Island Lake Inn saw damage, although authorities have not put a price tag on the repairs.

Representatives from the Inn say they will be closed Wednesday while they and community volunteers clean up.

“We will let you know when we are open for either takeout or for you to come back in to celebrate Independence Day,” they wrote on Facebook.

