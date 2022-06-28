Advertisement

Smart saving during inflation

Inflation sees 8.6% increase
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Rising inflation has led to a significant change in the way Americans are saving money, according to a recent Nerdwallet survey, as 7 in 10 consumers said they’re switching up their penny-pinching habits.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in June that inflation rose 8.6% over the last year.

The survey also found consumers are keeping more money in their checking accounts.

Chanelle Bessette, a personal finance and banking expert with NerdWallet, said some savers are choosing riskier alternatives like cryptocurrency. 

“Even if folks have been trying to change around their savings strategy, to compensate for inflation, they actually could start looking into savings accounts again as an option because rates have started going up,” Bessette said.

Bessette said it’s important for consumers to keep cash on hand in case of an emergency and to shop around for the best interest rate. 

She added that is important to keep comparison shopping for the next several months if interest rates change, to make sure you’re getting the best return on your money.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth, $50k in Grand Marais
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
Kristen Vake - Iron Mining Association
Vake tapped to lead Iron Mining Association
Polson Family - Iron River, WI
Warrior KinsLee: Iron River 4-year-old battles leukemia with bravery, blood donations helped save her life
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

Latest News

Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
France’s Macron says Russia can’t win in Ukraine after strike on mall
In wake of the Roe v. Wade overturn, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledges...
Biden team strains to flex muscles in abortion fight
Amelia Earhart, one of the most famous pilots in aviation history, will be getting a statue at...
Aviation pioneer: Amelia Earhart to be honored with statue at U.S. Capitol
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal