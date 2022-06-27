Huskies use 5-run first inning and sweep the Larks with a 12-8 win

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - If you got to Wade Stadium early the Huskies gave you a treat with a five-run first inning, eventually propelling them to a 12-8 win over the Larks.

“Who Let the Dogs Out” x5@DuluthHuskies nearly bat around and put up 5 runs in the first to lead 5-0 entering the top of the 2nd pic.twitter.com/bUkzQOiocs — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) June 26, 2022

Huskies have now beat the Larks four times in four meetings.

They’ll have two days off before their next home series against Rochester, Wednesday, June 29th.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.