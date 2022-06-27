Advertisement

Huskies use 5-run first inning and sweep the Larks with a 12-8 win

By Kevin Moore
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - If you got to Wade Stadium early the Huskies gave you a treat with a five-run first inning, eventually propelling them to a 12-8 win over the Larks.

Huskies have now beat the Larks four times in four meetings.

They’ll have two days off before their next home series against Rochester, Wednesday, June 29th.

