Duluth man leads historical walking tours of Morgan Park

By Nora McKeown
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - One Duluth resident, Bob Berg, is known for his passion for local history.

As part of his role with the Duluth Preservation Alliance, Berg gives historical walking tours of Duluth’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

Sunday, about 30 people made it out for the tour.

Visiting everywhere from the United Protestant Church to neighborhood residences, Berg shared information about the architectural and social importance of different spots around Morgan Park.

He said it’s important to highlight the history of Duluth.

“I think it’s interesting to find out about the history of all neighborhoods of Duluth and a lot of it’s buildings,” Berg said. “It helps people appreciate what’s there.”

Berg will be leading more tours later this summer and early this fall in Morgan Park and in other neighborhoods around Duluth.

