Huskies use big seventh and eighth innings to beat Larks 7-2

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Huskies started a two-game set with the Bismarck Larks Saturday night, as the Huskies took game one 7-2.

This one was tied going into the seventh inning but the Huskies rallied to score three to take a 5-2 lead, then added two in the eighth for insurance.

Huskies will go for the sweep tomorrow from Wade at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.