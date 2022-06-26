Advertisement

Huskies use big seventh and eighth innings to beat Larks 7-2

By Kevin Moore
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Huskies started a two-game set with the Bismarck Larks Saturday night, as the Huskies took game one 7-2.

This one was tied going into the seventh inning but the Huskies rallied to score three to take a 5-2 lead, then added two in the eighth for insurance.

Huskies will go for the sweep tomorrow from Wade at 3 p.m.

