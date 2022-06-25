Advertisement

Gov. Tim Walz signs executive order to protect those seeking abortions in Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
By Nora McKeown
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, MN. (KBJR) - Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Saturday to further protect those traveling to Minnesota to get an abortion.

“My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom,” Walz said in a statement. “This order shows our administration’s commitment to protecting patients and health care providers.”

This comes one day after the Supreme court struck down Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to an abortion and delegating that power to the states.

In Minnesota, abortion will remain legal, with a few restrictions.

However, neighboring states either have trigger laws or plans in place to ban or reduce access to abortion.

Walz’s executive order requires state agencies not to assist other states in attempts to seek civil, criminal, or professional sanctions against anyone who provides, seeks, or obtains health care services that are legal in Minnesota.

Executive Order 22-16 is effective immediately.

Walz also said he will decline to honor requests to extradite individuals who are accused of committing acts related to reproductive health care that are not criminal offenses in Minnesota.

