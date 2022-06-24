Huskies return home after 7 game road trip

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - For the first time in eight days, the Duluth Huskies had a home game, Thursday hosting the Waterloo Bucks.

The home team was cooking early to the tune of two RBI doubles to take a 2-0 lead.

After a 7 game road trip the @DuluthHuskies might be glad to be back home pic.twitter.com/FpyEqV427S — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) June 24, 2022

The Bucks did battle back to tie the game, but the Huskies retook the lead and were winning 4-3 before weather delayed the game in the bottom of the 6th.

