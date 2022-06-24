Advertisement

Huskies return home after 7 game road trip

JD Rogers
JD Rogers(KBJR)
By Kevin Moore
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - For the first time in eight days, the Duluth Huskies had a home game, Thursday hosting the Waterloo Bucks.

The home team was cooking early to the tune of two RBI doubles to take a 2-0 lead.

The Bucks did battle back to tie the game, but the Huskies retook the lead and were winning 4-3 before weather delayed the game in the bottom of the 6th.

