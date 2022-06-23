Duluth Police respond to shooting in Canal Park

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - An individual was shot in the leg in Canal Park near Green Mill Wednesday night.

According to officials, police responded to reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m.

When they got to the scene, there was an individual with a gunshot wound in the lower leg.

As of 10:30 p.m., there was no suspect in custody, but police say the parties are known to each other and they believe they know who the suspect is.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will bring you more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.