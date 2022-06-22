Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase

Federal rates see 34% jump
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Federal student loan interest rates are set to rise on July 1, the official start of the 2022-23 academic year. The rate, which was 3.73%, will see a 34% hike to 4.99% for undergraduate student loans.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said you’ll also pay more for private student loans

“Because the Fed are raising rates across the board, you could have multiple loans with different interest rates,” Dale said.

She said if you are forced to take multiple loans to pay for school, consolidating as you near graduation could lock in a better interest rate.

Dale said if you need to pay for school, it’s a good idea to rely on aid you don’t have to repay first like scholarships, grants and other federal financial aid.

She also added that if you still need additional funds, it’s usually best to take out federal student loans over private.

One thing to note as the Fed continues to look at rate increases, fixed-rate private student loans will not have a similar change because the rate is set.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip Novak
Eau Claire homicide suspect arrested in Phillips
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
One camper killed, another injured during storms in MN
Power outage
Update: Power in the Northland continues to be restored after Monday’s storm
Crash
22-year-old killed in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck
Former Proctor teacher pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct
Former Proctor teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexual assault

Latest News

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Ginni Thomas responds to 1/6 panel, hearings stretch to July
FILE - Tony Siragusa, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens, holds the...
Tony Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at 55
FILE - Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the...
San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another
FILE - Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL...
Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26
Donald Shibley has been arrested after Tulsa police say he stabbed an 86-year-old woman with an...
Police: Man arrested for stabbing 86-year-old woman with ink pen during attempted robbery