MN Court of Appeals dismisses challenge to a key PolyMet permit

PolyMet's NorthMet mine
PolyMet's NorthMet mine(KBJR)
By Kristen Vake
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. PAUL, MN (KBJR) - Positive news for supporters of PolyMet Tuesday as a Minnesota court dismisses a challenge to one of the project’s key permits.

On Tuesday, the state’s Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the copper-nickel mining project, granting the company’s motion to dismiss the final challenge to the air permit.

In a statement Tuesday night, PolyMet spokespeople said this ends multiple legal challenges that have been brought against the air permit.

“This ruling is one more step toward delivering on our promise to build a modern, responsible mining operation that will feed a supply chain that is growing ever more hungry for the clean-energy minerals we will produce,” said Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO. “NorthMet will produce copper, nickel, cobalt and precious metals and provide numerous economic benefits for the northeast Minnesota region.”

There are other challenges to key permits needed for construction including the Section 404 Wetlands Permit which is now in the hands of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

