Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants

Expert offers tips to fight increasing costs
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - As home rental prices keep climbing, for many, salaries have not risen at the same rate. From 1985 to 2020, rent prices increased 149%, while income grew just 35%, according to a report by RealEstateWitch.com.

Danetha Doe, an economist and spokesperson for Clever Real Estate, said more private companies and policymakers must pay attention and work to change the trend.

“It’s an entirely different situation when folks are not able to comfortably afford rents, because now we’re looking at an individual or a family not being able to own their home or be able to rent,” Doe said.

She suggested there are a few things consumers can do in the meantime if the rent suddenly increases.

First, Doe suggested trying to talk to your landlord. She said it never hurts to explain your situation and see if they can work with you.

Doe’s other tactics included:

  • See if you can increase your salary by negotiating a raise
  • Expand your search and look for a new, better-paying job.
  • Look for simple ways to cut back on everyday spending, like using your car less to save on gas or finding more ways to save at the grocery store.

A pair of apps that could help with groceries and gas are Upside and Ibotta. The savings could save you money and free up more money for rent.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor Football
Proctor teen gets probation, on sex offender registry after football teammate’s assault
Former Proctor teacher pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct
Former Proctor teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexual assault
Boy dies in Sturgeon Lake house fire Monday morning
Boy dies in Sturgeon Lake house fire Monday morning
Power outage
Update: More than 10,000 still without power after strong overnight storms
Philip Novak
Homicide suspect may have traveled to northern Wisconsin, Upper Michigan

Latest News

FILE - Legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session Democratic...
GOP lawmakers poised to end special session on abortion ban
FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier is...
US, Iran in tense sea incident; Tehran preps new centrifuges
Kellogg's announces plan to split into three companies
Kellogg's to split into three companies
FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., talks with the media after voting in Alabama's state primary in...
Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on