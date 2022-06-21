Two Harbors City Council votes to ask mayor to resign

TWO HARBORS, MN. (KBJR 6) --After months of contentious community outcry, on Monday, the Two Harbors City Council voted unanimously to ask Mayor Chris Swanson to step down.

“For the citizens of the community, none of you deserve this. We don’t deserve to be going through this,” said City Council President Ben Redden.

The council said its decision is in the best interest of the city.

“We can’t continue on, our focus hasn’t been where it needs to be, we’ve had to focus on this for six months and it’s one issue after another,” said Councilor Miles Woodruff.

One of the issues the community brought up about Swanson was wrongdoing in office, which led to the Resign or Recall campaign.

“This is all on malfeasance, things that he has done in office to benefit himself, his family, and not the town that he professes to love so much,” said Sandy Knupp of the Resign or Recall Campaign.

The council also spoke about sexual assault allegations involving Swanson that reportedly happened before he took office.

“My heart breaks, for the family, and the women, and I truly understand the devastation and the hurt that it has caused them,” said Council Vice President Robin Glaser. “We all know and have heard and have listened to their stories and all I can say is how deeply sorry I am, that they had to go through this.”

It’s not clear what exactly the next steps are.

The city council does not have the power to fire the mayor, instead, their decision is a formal request to Swanson.

We reached out to Swanson, who was not at Monday night’s meeting but received an automated response from his email.

It said Swanson will no longer be checking his email and the best way to contact him is to send a letter to city hall.

