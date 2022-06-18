Supporters of Grandma’s Marathon runners get creative with motivational signs

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - One of the most entertaining parts of every road race is seeing the creative signs that spectators hold up for the runners.

“I know when I run, my feet sometimes hurt. And, I like this sign because it motivates them kind of,” said 7-year-old Alice, who was cheering for her dad.

Her sign reads “Your Feet Hurt Because Your Kicking Butt.”

At Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, thousands of fans got out to support their loved ones, and maybe even get a smile out of the runners as they left it all on the course.

“I feel like when you’re running a long race, you need a little comedic relief,” said Katie Christenson, who was cheering on her sister and brother-in-law. “So, this is my comedic relief.”

Christenson’s sign read “Pain is just French for Bread.”

A cheer squad of two husbands supporting their wives said gathering in Duluth for Grandma’s has become a tradition over the past few years.

“I think we had as much fun watching as they did running,” said Brett Brazerol.

“And now we get to go get a beer too,” added Justin Woodruff.

Their partners said it means a lot to have the support of family and friends.

“Because there’s so many emotions when you’re running,” said Molly Woodruff. “One year I started choking up at the beginning.”

“I was holding back tears the whole time,” said Abbey Brazerol.

As exciting as it is to cross the finish line, many runners are looking most forward to the festivities that follow the race.

More than 20,000 runners took part in Saturday’s races.

It was the first sold-out race since 2016.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.