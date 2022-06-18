DPD investigating accidental discharge of a firearm

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Duluth Police are investigating an accidental shooting after a bar fight early Saturday morning.

According to police, during an on-foot patrol shift during bar close, DPD officers noticed multiple people running from Aces on First.

Those running away said multiple people in the bar were shot.

When officers arrived at the bar, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Police conducted interviews and watched the surveillance videos of the bar and determined a fight happened between four males.

During the fight, a gun fell out of the waistband of one of the men involved in the fight.

Police say a bystander attempted to pick it up when it accidentally discharged and hit a male victim in the foot.

People fled the scene and police were not able to locate the gun.

Officers identified and located two of the men involved in the fight at a different bar a few blocks away. They were detained, interviewed, and ultimately released by police.

DPD has not located the other two men involved in the fight.

Police say they don’t believe there is a threat to the public as this was an accidental discharge of a gun.

People are encouraged to call 911 if they have any information about the case.

The incident is under investigation.

