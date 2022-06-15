New grant awards AEDs to Northland first responders

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- According to doctors, when someone goes into cardiac arrest, an emergency response is needed within three to five minutes for the best chance of survival.

AEDs, also known as automated external defibrillators, are devices used to re-establish a heart rhythm after someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest. Used in collaboration with CPR, AEDs double to triple the chance of survival.

“The more AEDs we have out there and the sooner that we can get an AED to a cardiac arrest emergency, the better the outcome for the patient is going to be,” said Detective Jeff Dwyer with the Hermantown Police Department.

Now, thanks to an $18.8 million grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust, 8,300 brand new AEDs will be given to law enforcement and first responder agencies throughout Minnesota.

Kim Harkins, with the University of Minnesota Medical School Minnesota Resuscitation Consortium, said it’s especially important law enforcement agencies are well equipped with AEDs.

“Law enforcement being the first on the scene, the data that we collect on cardiac arrests, we see all the time that they can often get there long before EMS, especially in rural areas where times are much longer,” Harkins said.

Several Northeast Minnesota agencies were at a training Tuesday, learning about the AED system they will receive.

“We currently have five AEDs, old AEDs that outfit our fleet, but we have more squad cars than we do AEDs, so I think we’re going to be taking home about 12 AEDs for the department,” Dwyer said.

Harkins said she hopes this move will decrease the number of cardiac arrest deaths.

“Putting these life-saving tools in the hands of our most valuable first responders is really a great way to utilize the funds and ensure that we’re going to improve outcomes and have more survivors,” Harkins said.

A total of 207 devices will be distributed between the agencies. They include the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Aitkin, Chisolm, Cloquet, Duluth, Hermantown, Moose Lake, Proctor, and Virginia Police Departments.

