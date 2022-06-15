Emma Raye wins Wisconsin player of the year!

SUPERIOR, Wis. (KBJR) - Superior High School junior catcher, Emma Raye has had about as good of a year as you can have as an athlete, and today it got a whole lot better.

The future Wisconsin Badgers softball player has officially been awarded the Wisconsin Division One Player of the Year Award along with making the All-State and All-District first teams. Raye had a fantastic season for the Spartans, propelling Superior to the state tournament for the first time since 1993 and helping them earn their first tournament win in school history. Emma led the team in average, homers and RBI’s during their 19-3 season.

Emma said, “I was so surprised when I found out that I received this award. I know a lot of great softball players in Wisconsin and being able to compete with them and I guess win, is an honor and a way to represent Superior as a whole and let people know that there are good athletes up here.”

Raye added, “I’d love to thank all my coaches all my BFS instructors that get me stronger get me faster and then of course my teammates. They are always there for me and they make me enjoy the game as a whole and of course my parents, they are my rock, they have been there through everything and I just couldn’t thank everybody enough.”

Emma’s teammate on the mound, Haley Zembo was also named to the second team all state as well.

