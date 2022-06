DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The first place Duluth Huskies have a rare tough night as they fall to the Honkers by a final of 10-5.

Duluth struck first in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, but the Honkers bounce back with a four run 4th and hold on from there.

Duluth drops to 9-5 on the year.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.