Brighton Beach to remain closed to vehicles due to construction

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- City officials are reminding residents and visitors that Brighton Beach is closed to vehicles until further notice.

The closure is due to the planned construction of a new access road and new parking.

It’s expected to be completed next fall.

Pedestrians, paddlers, cyclists, and others can still access the park by the Lakewalk, Lake Superior, and the Brighton Beach hiking trail.

The construction is happening due to a call for relocation of the road away from the shoreline and restoration of the shoreline to better endure Lake Superior storms.

More closures will be announced later this summer due to shoreline and park improvements getting underway.

The city said until the new road and parking areas are constructed, Brighton Beach users are encouraged to park in existing lots at Lester Park and dedicated parking areas along London Road and Scenic Highway 61, utilizing trails to access the park.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.