Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash in Hibbing

HIBBING, MN. (KBJR) - A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Hibbing Saturday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 5 and Highway 37 at around 1:42 p.m.

Authorities say a Chevy Equinox carrying four individuals was stopped at the stop sign on southbound County Road 5 at Highway 37.

The Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by the man, was westbound on Highway 37 when the Chevy pulled out into his path.

Nobody else was injured.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.