Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash in Hibbing

File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Nora McKeown
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HIBBING, MN. (KBJR) - A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Hibbing Saturday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 5 and Highway 37 at around 1:42 p.m.

Authorities say a Chevy Equinox carrying four individuals was stopped at the stop sign on southbound County Road 5 at Highway 37.

The Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by the man, was westbound on Highway 37 when the Chevy pulled out into his path.

Nobody else was injured.

