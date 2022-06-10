For Sale in Superior: Palace Bar owner withdraws liquor license application

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR 6) - After concerns from the City of Superior about recent violence at the Palace Bar, the owners are withdrawing their application for a liquor license.

In the past few month, Superior Police have received hundreds of calls for service to the bar.

“Some of those were ordinance-level fights, some of them were simple assaults. Then there were aggravated batteries and what’s caught a lot of the attention too is there’s been multiple incidents where firearms have been present or even discharged,” said Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander.

Because of this, Alexander called for the city to pull the bar’s liquor license a few weeks ago.

Now we’ve learned, the owner of the bar is withdrawing his application for a new license.

The current one will expire at the end of the month.

“The way that everything went, I think it’s for the best,” said Palace Bar owner Brian Noel.

Thursday afternoon, Noel told us that after a lengthy back and forth with police, he now plans to sell the bar.

He claims to know who the buyers are but says nothing is official.

Noel believes the new owners will keep the current staff and continue running the bar, but they’ll have to apply for a new liquor license to do so.

“Hopefully it won’t be very long and hopefully they’ll be back up and running before you know it,” said Noel.

We’ve heard concerns from other bar owners that those who frequented the Palace Bar will now go to nearby establishments.

Chief Alexander says he will continue to work with bars to avoid violence.

“We do try to work with businesses to try to get them to a point where they can operate in compliance,” said Alexander. “And where we feel everyone’s going to be safe, patrons, neighboring businesses, homes and so on.”

He said the number one thing bars can be doing is to stay well-staffed.

He also recommends they keep close watch of entrances and exits, make sure nobody leaves with a drink and always to call police when there are problems.

