Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs

Inflation impacting auto insurance rates
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Auto insurance rates are not immune to inflation, as experts are predicting the price will rise for many in 2022.

Several major auto insurers, including Allstate, Progressive, Geico and State Farm, already increased rates in early 2022 in many states, according to Bankrate.

Rod Griffin, a senior director of consumer education and advocacy with Experian, says 1 in 4 Americans is increasingly worried about inflation.

”With the gas pump and the groceries and everything that we’re spending money on, it’s true for car insurance as well because the price of bumpers and vendors and cars themselves are increasing and that’s going to be passed on to us as consumers.”

So how do you work to cut auto insurance costs? Griffin has two suggestions: don’t get in any accidents and shop around.

You can ask your insurance company directly for available discounts for things like bundling auto and home or customer loyalty. There are also tools like Experian’s auto insurance comparison tool, which helps you find quotes from 40 different auto insurance providers.

Improving your credit score could also lead to lower costs.

Finally, another option would be to increase your deductible if you can afford it. Moving your $500 dollar deductible to a $1,000 deductible will likely reduce your rates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Police lights
Man breaks in, assaults Cloquet resident at home
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Minnesota State Seal and Capitol.
Bonus pay coming for Minnesota’s frontline COVID-19 workers
Devon Michael Johnson, 26
St. Louis County man charged with murder after fatal drug overdose

Latest News

FILE - A bird lands on the top of the net behind home plate during a spring training baseball...
Bird flu arrives in Southwest after millions of birds die
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
LIVE: House Jan. 6 committee holds public hearing
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting
Florida officials said a six-person jury in Orange County found Timothy Lee Wilson, 36, guilty...
‘Do you need help’: Boy’s stepfather found guilty of abuse after waitress notices child’s injuries
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting