Superior softball state send off

SUPERIOR, Wis. (KBJR) - For the first time since 1993, the Superior softball team is off to the state tournament, and they were sent to Madison in style.

The 18-2 Spartans were greeted by their community for a state send off at Superior High School wishing them good luck at the division one state tournament that kicks off on Thursday at 2 P.M. against Cedarburg.

The Spartans have been playing underdog all tournament long upsetting their way to the state tournament, but anyone who has watched Superior play this year knows they are truly one of the best all around teams in the state.

Even with all that talent, the Spartans will rely big time on their stars, Wisconsin Badgers commit and catcher, Emma Raye, and Winona State commit and pitcher, Haley Zembo.

Raye said, “We are just a battery package, we work so good together. I know her strengths, I know her weaknesses and I know what she is throwing good that day and I just feel like us working together, it’s a powerhouse.”

Zembo added, “We both kind of give each other positive vibes and work really well together. We pick each other up and having the people behind us to also pick us up is just amazing because you know they will be there for you.”

Zembo has just a .48 ERA this season and 135 strikeouts in 87 innings while Raye leads the team in hits, homers and RBI’s.

The 5th seeded Spartans will now need three more wins for a state championship.

