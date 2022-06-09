Painting the Future: Giant, colorful mural unveiled in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- A new mural was unveiled Wednesday at the Positively 3rd Street Bakery and it was painted by some very special people.

“I loved seeing it come to life and seeing the sketches and then seeing the painting,” said Lisha Moore, one of many Duluth teens who helped create the mural.

It was painted in collaboration with Life House, an organization helping kids and teens dealing with homelessness.

Local artists Carla Hamilton and Moira Villiard guided them along the way.

“I feel like with public art, youth are the people growing up in this community, so being able to give them the opportunity for them to have a voice in what they are going to spend the most time in is really important,” Villiard said.

The young artists were involved from the beginning, according to Villiard. From sketching to talking with the client, to painting and installing the piece, the professional artists and Life House youth crafted the mural together.

“I wanted to build an experience too where the youth could see what a job in doing a mural could look like,” Villiard said.

The artists said the design was inspired by its location.

In the center is a cookie, paying tribute to one of the bakery’s most popular items.

On either side, nature elements reflect Duluth and Lake Superior.

It’s art the bakery said they are proud to have displayed.

“We’ve been talking about doing a mural for a long time, but the fact that these are youth artists and that they are living in Duluth made us super excited,” said Teresa Whittet, co-owner of Positively 3rd Street Bakery.

It was a community art project that gave an outlet to future artists.

“Youth can express themselves through art, like any emotion can just be brought to life with a painting or a drawing. I just love art,” said Moore.

The artists said the mural took about a year to complete.

It was painted indoors in the last year, then installed recently since the weather was finally warm enough.

