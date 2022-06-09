Duluth Police Chief announces retirement after 30 years with department

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After spending three decades with the Duluth Police Department, Chief Mike Tusken is retiring.

“I started here in 1992,” Tusken said. “The story I tell people is I got off the wrong bus stop, walked in the door and then they hired me and 30 years later I’m still here.”

In his time on the force, Tusken held several positions as he moved up the ranks.

He said he couldn’t have done it without the support of hundreds who helped him along the way.

“I never did a damn thing by myself,” said Tusken.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson also spoke at the news conference Wednesday.

She said Tusken led Duluth through a pivotal time with empathy and heart.

“In an era where we must all have a critical eye on policing strategies and expanding trust within our community, Mike has been of incredible service and value,” said Mayor Larson.

Tusken leaves the department in a time when they are about 20 officers short.

He also said about half as many people are going to school for policing these days.

However, his next role as law enforcement coordinator at Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College could help fight the staffing problem.

“I am leaving this organization where we are in a good place,” Tusken said.

Tusken’s last day and who will be replacing him have not yet been determined.

City leaders said they will share more information about the planning process in the coming days.

They said there will be opportunity for community input.

