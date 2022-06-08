Marshall punches ticket to section finals while Northwood/Solon Springs comes up short of trip to state

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers deliver a big time performance in a 5-0 win over Esko to send them to the 7AA sectional championship behind the Boos brothers and Owen Marsolek.

Hermantown’s season comes to an end in 7AAA while South Ridge heads to the 7A championship.

In Wisconsin, Northwood/Solon Springs just misses out on a trip to the state tournament after a big time battle with the top ranked team in the state, Eau Claire Regis.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.