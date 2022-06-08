Advertisement

Celebrating the return of 28,000+ acres of Bois Forte Reservation land

According to Tribal Chairwoman Cathy Chavers, it marked the largest restoration of land in the United States.(KBJR/CBS 3)
By Larissa Milles and Molly Wasche
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS CO., MN (KBJR 6) -- It was a historic day in Nett Lake Tuesday as the Bois Forte Band of Lake Superior Chippewa celebrated the return of more than 28,000 acres of land.

In partnership with the Conservation Fund and the Indian Land Tenure Foundation, a total of 28,089 acres were restored.

According to Tribal Chairwoman Cathy Chavers, it marked the largest restoration of land in the United States.

Chavers emphasized the historic and cultural significance Tuesday’s purchase represents.

“We may not be a financially rich tribe... but we are rich in our resources,” Chavers said. “Our resources are rich, and that’s how we are rich is through our resources and to me that’s the best thing in the world not all the money in the world could have a better feeling than having all our resources.”

The tribe didn’t have to pay a penny for the restored land as they also received a grant to help with closing costs.

The land is within the Nett Lake and Deer Creek sectors of the reservation.

