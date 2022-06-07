Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip

Double-check your credit card for potential insurance coverage
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
InvestigateTV - Summer is almost here and for many, travel is right around the corner. When it comes to those big-ticket trips, deciding on travel insurance can be a tough decision. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa spoke with Sara Rathner from NerdWallet about what she suggests and whether the added cost is worth it.

“A lot of travel insurance policies have actually added COVID specific coverage to many of their policies,” Rathner said. “And that’s a good thing because typically known problems like pandemics are not covered.”

She said that COVID-specific language gives you a little bit of extra protection if COVID is the reason your trip gets canceled or delayed or cut short.

NerdWallet also suggests if you are planning a very expensive trip and you’ve pre-paid for a lot of it, it could be worth looking into travel insurance. But first make sure your travel rewards credit card doesn’t already cover you and come with trip insurance.

“There’s still lots of flexibility when it comes to booking airfare, hotels and rental cars,” said Rathner. “You might be able to get your money back or reschedule without paying an extra fee.”

