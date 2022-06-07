Proctor softball confident as they head to state

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - It has been quite some time since the Proctor Rails softball team has made it to the state tournament, but for the first time since 2006, they are back and ready to make some noise.

The Rails head into the AA state tournament highly regarded, coming in as the top dog with the number one seed. The Rails currently hold a record of 22 wins and just one loss, with that one loss coming to the superior girls softball team, who is off to the division one state tournament this week in Wisconsin as well.

So it’s safe to say the Proctor has had a fantastic year so far and are very confident as they look for three more wins and a state title.

Senior shortstop, Payton Rodberg, said, “So much confidence in these girls, they have a lot in themselves and they know that and Maddy knows that we have her if they hit off her and there is no negativity on the team. It’s just like, we got this, if they score first we got to get that run no matter what so we are good.”

Junior pitcher, Maddy Walsh, added, “Just limiting teams to as little runs as possible, just working well with my catcher Bailey and just doing everything that I can to help us win the games and having the team behind me is everything.”

The Rails open up tournament play on Thursday against Pipestone. If they win they play again on Thursday in the semis, and another win would lead them to the championship on Friday.

