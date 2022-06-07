Community mourns loss of City Councilor Renee Van Nett

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- After a brief battle with cancer, City Councilor Renee Van Nett died Friday.

Now, the community is remembering a woman who meant so much to the city.

“We’re all dealing with the loss of Renee by sticking close to each other, by sticking by each other, helping each other out,” said Frankie Graves, Van Nett’s culturally adopted brother.

He said Van Nett was not only important to Duluth, but also to those she was close with.

“I asked her to be my children’s godmother, to take the role of another parent figure,” Graves said.

He said Van Nett broke barriers, something he said will influence the future of Duluth.

“Not only being a Native American woman but also making that history of being the first on the city council,” Graves said.

As for her work in public service, City Council President Arik Forsman said Van Nett fought hard for the things she believed in.

“Obviously, she was a great friend to many people in the community, many people felt connected to her because she cared, and how she worked to fight for the people who didn’t have a voice,” Forsman said.

He said she will be greatly missed.

“When I think of Renee, I think steady as a rock, funny as anyone I’ve ever met, and just-she was the best of us,” Forsman said.

Graves said he is confident Van Nett’s legacy will not be forgotten.

“I know the community will remember her, and I have complete faith that we will continue to celebrate her life,” Graves said.

Van Nett leaves behind two daughters.

Memorial services began Sunday and will run through Tuesday.

