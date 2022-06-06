Advertisement

Miracle league helps all kids play baseball

Miracle league helps all kids play baseball
By Larissa Milles
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Summer is here and that means plenty of summer fun, including a very special baseball league.

The Miracle League of the Twin Ports, a baseball league put on by the Duluth Area Family YMCA, kicked off the summer with a home run derby Sunday.

The Miracle League removes barriers that keep kids with cognitive and or physical disabilities from participating in America’s favorite pastime.

Throughout the summer, the league meets Saturday mornings for games at the Harrison Community Center in Lincoln Park.

One parent said the program is great for the kids involved.

“I encourage everyone to come out here and watch these kids play because they don’t let any of their abilities stop them, slow them down, anything like that,” said Amanda Fudally, a parent of a participant. “They come out here, and they play, laugh, have fun, just like any other kid would that plays sports.”

Sunday’s Home Run Derby was a fundraiser to help cover costs for the upcoming Miracle League season. To find out how you can get involved in Miracle League, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
‘Doc’ Antle of ‘Tiger King’ fame arrested by FBI on money laundering charges
Wake and funeral arrangements have been set to remember City Councilor Renee Van Nett, who...
Services for City Councilor Renee Van Nett begin Sunday
Would challenge incumbent Sen. McEwen
Duluth City Councilor Renee Van Nett passes away Friday

Latest News

Lincoln Park may look a little cleaner after a weekend clean-up
Lincoln Park may look a little cleaner after a weekend clean-up
Lincoln Park may look a little cleaner after a weekend clean-up
Lincoln Park may look a little cleaner after a weekend clean-up
Miracle league helps all kids play baseball
Miracle league helps all kids play baseball
Duluth Library Foundation honors impactful donors
Duluth Library Foundation honors impactful donors