Miracle league helps all kids play baseball

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Summer is here and that means plenty of summer fun, including a very special baseball league.

The Miracle League of the Twin Ports, a baseball league put on by the Duluth Area Family YMCA, kicked off the summer with a home run derby Sunday.

The Miracle League removes barriers that keep kids with cognitive and or physical disabilities from participating in America’s favorite pastime.

Throughout the summer, the league meets Saturday mornings for games at the Harrison Community Center in Lincoln Park.

One parent said the program is great for the kids involved.

“I encourage everyone to come out here and watch these kids play because they don’t let any of their abilities stop them, slow them down, anything like that,” said Amanda Fudally, a parent of a participant. “They come out here, and they play, laugh, have fun, just like any other kid would that plays sports.”

Sunday’s Home Run Derby was a fundraiser to help cover costs for the upcoming Miracle League season. To find out how you can get involved in Miracle League, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.