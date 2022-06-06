Advertisement

Last day to submit comments on PolyMet permit

PolyMet's NorthMet mine
PolyMet's NorthMet mine(KBJR)
By Kristen Vake
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Monday, June 6, 2022, marks the last day to submit your opinions on whether a federal agency should re-issue a key permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine.

The hearings were held last month to determine whether the US Army Corps of Engineers will re-issue the Clean Water Act Section 404 permit.

It regulates the impact any runoff might have on local watersheds.

The Fond du Lac Band raised concerns over the permit, prompting the hearings.

If you’d like to weigh in you have until the end of the day.

You can email comments to: USACE-PolyMet-401a2@usace.army.mil.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Wake and funeral arrangements have been set to remember City Councilor Renee Van Nett, who...
Services for City Councilor Renee Van Nett begin Sunday
The Local Exchange: Grand Marais coffee shop serves espresso with daily weather report
The Local Exchange: Grand Marais coffee shop serves espresso with daily weather report
Minneapolis 3-year-old shot in stomach
This year’s event raised $265,000, breaking the previous record of $244,000 raised in 2017.
ALS Fishing Tournament breaks fundraising record

Latest News

Juneteenth celebrations planned for Twin Ports and beyond
Juneteenth celebrations planned for Twin Ports and beyond
Juneteenth celebrations planned for Twin Ports and beyond
Juneteenth celebrations planned for Twin Ports and beyond
Police lights
Eveleth Police ask public for information in stabbing
Mugshot: Samuel Rogers
Eveleth man charged with murder after fatal drug overdose