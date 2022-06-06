Last day to submit comments on PolyMet permit

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Monday, June 6, 2022, marks the last day to submit your opinions on whether a federal agency should re-issue a key permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine.

The hearings were held last month to determine whether the US Army Corps of Engineers will re-issue the Clean Water Act Section 404 permit.

It regulates the impact any runoff might have on local watersheds.

The Fond du Lac Band raised concerns over the permit, prompting the hearings.

If you’d like to weigh in you have until the end of the day.

You can email comments to: USACE-PolyMet-401a2@usace.army.mil.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.