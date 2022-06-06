Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing until 2023

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge overseeing the remaining case of two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing has ordered that the trial be delayed until January to improve prospects for a fair trial.

Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng had been due to go on trial next Monday on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of Floyd.

But Judge Peter Cahill on Monday delayed the trial until Jan. 5. Cahill denied a motion for a change of venue.

But he said two recent connected cases and the publicity over them have created “a reasonable likelihood of an unfair trial” if it were to begin next week.

