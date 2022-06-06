ALS Fishing Tournament breaks fundraising record

ISLAND LAKE, MN. (KBJR 6) -- The 27th annual Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament was held this weekend.

This year’s event raised $265,000, breaking the previous record of $244,000 raised in 2017.

Anglers took off in four flights from Island Lake beginning at 7:00 Saturday morning, to catch walleye and bass.

All proceeds from the tournament go towards funding ALS research and resources for those currently battling the disease.

Brian and Andrew Johnson, a father-son duo from Superior, were the winners in the walleye category, bringing in walleyes for a total length of 94.5 inches.

Doug Pirila of Proctor and Greg Poetz of Winsted caught the longest stringer of bass for a total of 92.75 inches.

Since the start of the tournament 27 years ago, over $4 million has been raised in the fund to fight ALS.

