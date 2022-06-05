Duluth Girls on the Run 5k empowers many young girls

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Four teams of girls from Grand Marais and Duluth participated in the Girls on the Run 5k at Leif Erickson Park Sunday morning.

The run wasn’t timed, and each girl got a medal after crossing the finish line.

The energy at the race was uplifting.

“There’s so much positivity in the air, you can feel it. It feels great,” said Program Director of Girls on the Run Minnesota Kathleen Cannon.

She came up from the Twin Cities to help put on the second annual Girls on the Run 5k in Duluth.

Over 100 girls and their parent or other adult partner participated in the run.

“Our program is not just about running,” said Cannon. “It’s also about encouraging each other, positive self-talk, empathy, healthy relationships and so much good stuff.”

Cannon’s daughter Eleanor joined her Sunday and said her own personal experience with the Girls on the Run program helped her get through the pandemic.

“I think it was really important for me to head into middle school with this knowledge of social and emotional strategies,” Eleanor said.

Before Sunday’s race, the girls met with their team over an 8-week period to train.

Beyond just running together coaches have been having conversations with the girls about empowering themselves and each other.

“Even bigger than moving your body is watching the kids grow emotionally through the program,” said coach Heidi Schuchman. “And I think we can agree that now more than ever, the emotional well-being of our kids is a priority for us.”

More than anything, the girls were looking forward to leaving it all on the course.

A positive energy that organizers hope the girls will continue to carry with them after the race.

“We’re so excited for them,” Cannon said. “We know how hard they’ve worked and we know they’re ready to support each other.”

If you'd like to get involved with Girls on the Run, you can find more information here.

