Animal walk brings out two and four-legged friends to raise funds

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Many people and their favorite four-legged friends came out to Bayfront Park Saturday for some paws-itevly fun times raising funds for Animal Allies.

Sunday was the 30th annual Walk for Animals.

The event featured food vendors, contests, games, and prizes, all in the name of raising funds for the Duluth-based animal shelter.

Organizers said the fundraising goal was $50,000. They said donations allow Animal Allies to provide food, shelter, and medical treatment to animals in need.

Humane Education Manager Nicole Facciotto said the community is very supportive of the organization.

“We have an awesome, pet-friendly city here in Duluth, and everybody has just been so supportive to make sure we can make a comfortable living for all of the animals here in our area,” said Facciotto.

This year was the first full Walk for Animals since 2019.

2020′s event was canceled due to the pandemic, while last year was a hybrid event.

At last check, the Walk for Animals raised about $19,000.

