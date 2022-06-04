Campbell falls homer shy of cycle as the Huskies blank Stingers 6-0

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Huskies began their two-game series against the Willmar Stingers with a 6-0 victory from Wade Stadium.

Isaac Cychosz took the mound for the Huskies and went seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out two.

Shortstop Kristian Campbell went 3-4 with a double and a triple, two runs, and an RBI.

Huskies will go for the sweep of the Stingers tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. from Wade Stadium.

