Advertisement

Northeast Minn. judge takes on new leadership role

The Honorable Leslie Beiers has been elected to serve as Chief Judge of the Sixth Judicial...
The Honorable Leslie Beiers has been elected to serve as Chief Judge of the Sixth Judicial District.(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Kristen Vake
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - A judge with decades of service to Minnesota’s Arrowhead region has been appointed to a new leadership role by her peers.

The Honorable Leslie Beiers has been elected to serve as Chief Judge of the Sixth Judicial District.

Judge Beiers spent 29 years as Assistant St. Louis County Attorney and as a staff attorney for Legal Aid of Northeastern Minnesota.

The sixth district covers Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties.

The Honorable Rachel Sullivan has been elected as assistant chief judge of the district.

Both will serve two-year terms beginning July 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viking Cruise Ship
Viking Cruise Ship doesn’t make scheduled stop in Bayfield Wisconsin
Superior Police
Superior Middle School student in custody for alleged threat of violence
Sheldon Thompson
Thompson found guilty in Cloquet triple murder
Power outage
Power out for thousands of Northlanders after severe weather
City Councilor Renee Van Nett is currently in the hospital battling a terminal illness.
City Councilor Renee Van Nett hospitalized with terminal illness

Latest News

Two Harbors mayor: ‘I will not resign,’ faces recall election instead
Two Harbors mayor: ‘I will not resign,’ faces recall election instead
Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson
Two Harbors mayor: ‘I will not resign,’ faces recall election instead
Signs along Duluth's Lakewalk designed by UMD professor highlight plant behavior
Signs along Duluth’s Lakewalk designed by UMD professor highlight plant behavior
Severe weather image
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado struck Deer River