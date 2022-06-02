Northeast Minn. judge takes on new leadership role

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - A judge with decades of service to Minnesota’s Arrowhead region has been appointed to a new leadership role by her peers.

The Honorable Leslie Beiers has been elected to serve as Chief Judge of the Sixth Judicial District.

Judge Beiers spent 29 years as Assistant St. Louis County Attorney and as a staff attorney for Legal Aid of Northeastern Minnesota.

The sixth district covers Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties.

The Honorable Rachel Sullivan has been elected as assistant chief judge of the district.

Both will serve two-year terms beginning July 1, 2022.

