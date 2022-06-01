Superior, Cherry and Moose Lake-Willow River advance to softball sectional championship
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The five seeded Superior Spartans continue to make a statement taking down one of the best teams in the state, Chippewa Falls, by a final of 5-2 to advance to the sectional championship with they face off against Stevens Point.
In Minnesota, Cherry heads to the 7A Championship game with a 3-2 walk-off win over Carlton-Wrenshall. Moose Lake-Willow River then takes down Carlton-Wrenshall 10-0 to head to the 7A Championship as well. MLWR will need to beat Cherry twice, while Cherry just needs to win once.
