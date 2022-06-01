Superior, Cherry and Moose Lake-Willow River advance to softball sectional championship

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The five seeded Superior Spartans continue to make a statement taking down one of the best teams in the state, Chippewa Falls, by a final of 5-2 to advance to the sectional championship with they face off against Stevens Point.

In Minnesota, Cherry heads to the 7A Championship game with a 3-2 walk-off win over Carlton-Wrenshall. Moose Lake-Willow River then takes down Carlton-Wrenshall 10-0 to head to the 7A Championship as well. MLWR will need to beat Cherry twice, while Cherry just needs to win once.

For more on our local schools:

The section 7 softball finals are set (first team must win twice):



7A

Moose Lake/Willow River vs. Cherry



7AA

Eveleth-Gilbert vs. Proctor



7AAA

Hermantown vs. Chisago Lakes pic.twitter.com/bEdBELaSAL — Matt Halverson (@MHalverson6) June 1, 2022

