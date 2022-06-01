St. Luke’s talks importance of COVID booster shots for kids

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - A local hospital is hoping to give kids a boost before summer by talking about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kevin Morgan, a St. Luke’s Pediatrician, teamed up with three local kids to show what it’s like to get the COVID booster shot and talk about why it’s important.

St. Luke’s offers boosters for kids ages 5 to 11 who completed their initial vaccine series at least five months ago.

With summer break right around the corner, Dr. Morgan said it’s a good time to protect your child.

“Giving a boost is kind of just like that, it’s giving a boost to your immune system, hoping that we can get those antibodies high enough where we can decrease severe disease, and even maybe potentially prevent disease,” said Dr. Morgan.

Booster shots are being offered at St. Luke’s Pediatric Associates in Duluth and at St. Luke’s Chequamegon Clinic in Ashland, WI.

