Advertisement

St. Luke’s talks importance of COVID booster shots for kids

Kids receive COVID booster shot.
Kids receive COVID booster shot.(KBJR)
By Kristen Vake
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - A local hospital is hoping to give kids a boost before summer by talking about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kevin Morgan, a St. Luke’s Pediatrician, teamed up with three local kids to show what it’s like to get the COVID booster shot and talk about why it’s important.

St. Luke’s offers boosters for kids ages 5 to 11 who completed their initial vaccine series at least five months ago.

With summer break right around the corner, Dr. Morgan said it’s a good time to protect your child.

“Giving a boost is kind of just like that, it’s giving a boost to your immune system, hoping that we can get those antibodies high enough where we can decrease severe disease, and even maybe potentially prevent disease,” said Dr. Morgan.

Booster shots are being offered at St. Luke’s Pediatric Associates in Duluth and at St. Luke’s Chequamegon Clinic in Ashland, WI.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viking Cruise Ship
Viking Cruise Ship doesn’t make scheduled stop in Bayfield Wisconsin
Power outage
Power out for thousands of Northlanders after severe weather
Viking Cruise Ship Rendering
Cruising into Duluth: Ships arriving in the Northland in less than 24 hours
Superior Police
Superior Middle School student in custody for alleged threat of violence
City Councilor Renee Van Nett is currently in the hospital battling a terminal illness.
City Councilor Renee Van Nett hospitalized with terminal illness

Latest News

A new program in Duluth may help turn people’s ideas into successful businesses
A new program in Duluth may help turn people’s ideas into successful businesses
The tight-knit town came out in support of one another.
Small town rallies together after severe weather damage
Small town rallies together after severe weather damage
Small town rallies together after severe weather damage
Tuesday HS Softball
Tuesday HS Softball
Superior baseball
Superior baseball