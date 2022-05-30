Virginia High School alumni take one last photo on the steps of old building

VIRGINIA, MN. (KBJR 6) - Some members of the Virginia High School class of 2003 gathered a year ahead of their 20-year reunion to take a photo on the steps of their old school before it gets torn down.

When Virginia High School alumna Julie Holappa heard her former high school would soon be torn down, she felt nostalgic.

“It’s sad,” said Holappa. “It’s really emotional because it’s been around forever, and growing up a Blue Devil and now they changed it to Rock Ridge. But we’re always Blue Devils at heart.

A member of the class of 2003, Holappa said she and her former classmates were planning on meeting for a 20 year reunion photo next year.

Those plans changed when the school district announced they’d be merging with another district in the area, and many of the old buildings would no longer operate.

“The steps won’t be there when we have our 20 year,” Holappa said. “So I kind of put together a bunch of classmates to come and take the picture early.”

Those who were able to make it to the reunion Sunday reflected on their time at the school.

“It’s actually heartbreaking to see that the school is being torn down,” said alumnus Matt Rasmussen. “We’ve had so many good times there, so many memories. I could name you 100 things that happened there that were major turning points in my life.”

They said even though they’ll miss their memories in the old building, they’re happy to be making new memories together still.

“Seeing some of our classmates just walking up to the building today,” said alumna Rachel Bougalis. “I got very emotional.”

Some of those at the reunion Sunday said they’re looking forward to seeing what the new merged district will do for the community.

